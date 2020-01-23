Adam Lambert launches foundation in support of LGBTQ human rights

Adam Lambert has announced the launch of his Feel Something Foundation.

The out singer-songwriter has spent his career advocating for equality, and now he’s putting that passion into action as his new non-profit organisation that will help charities directly linked to the LGBTQ community.

In a post on Instagram, Adam said the foundations’ mission is “to support LGBTQ+ organisations that are moving the needle for communities of all ages and backgrounds”.

The organisation will work with charities who focus on issues that disproportionately affect the LGBTQ community in areas including education and the arts, homelessness, suicide prevention and mental health.

Feel Something Foundation also “wants to abolish ‘coming out’ as a term used to define someone simply being themselves,” according to a statement.

Fundraisers, events, initiatives and awareness campaigns are planned for the near future, beginning with an online auction featuring Adam’s “best looks” in the coming weeks.

The Feel Something Foundation shares its name with Adam’s 2019 track Feel Something, which saw the singer address his own mental health while “climbing out of the low period” and “opening my heart”.