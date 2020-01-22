NikkieTutorials reveals how she was blackmailed into coming out as trans

“I think his entire goal with this was to destroy my life. Plot twist, that didn’t happen!”

NikkieTutorials has revealed how she was blackmailed into coming out.

Last week, the YouTuber uploaded a powerful 17-minute video titled ‘I’m Coming Out’, in which she told her 12 million subscribers that she transitioned in her teens and only decided to share her story because she was being blackmailed.

“Today I am here to share something with you that I’ve always wanted to share with you one day, but under my own circumstances, and it looks like that chance has been taken away from me,” she revealed in the video.

“So today, I am taking back my own power and I have to tell you something. When I was younger I was born in the wrong body, which means that I am transgender. I am NikkieTutorials, and I am Nikkie. I am me.”

Nikkie recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to discuss the controversy, explaining further: “A couple of weeks ago I got emails from a certain person, who was not OK with the fact that I was ‘lying’ and wanted to expose that.

“He had a very pressuring tone of voice, and he was like, ‘If I don’t get an answer by tomorrow, it’s out.’ I think his entire goal with this was to destroy my life. Plot twist, that didn’t happen!”

The star said she always wanted to come out as trans but refrained from doing so because there was “never the perfect time”. Despite being blackmailed, Nikkie is “thankful that it happened” because she’s now living authentically.

She added: “I want to take this opportunity to inspire a lot of transgender people out there. I don’t know where I fit in in this magical world, but as long as I get to be myself, and inspire little Nikkies to be themselves, that’s all I can do.

“It’s been unreal. I uploaded the video and just started crying, but people were like, ‘We love you, we accept you.’ I was so happy that it’s 2020 and the acceptance is real.”

Nikkie then thanked Ellen for giving her a platform to discuss her transition, saying she’s the “one person to get this message across globally, and you like no other know what it’s like to come out, so thank you for this honour.”

Watch NikkieTutorials’ discuss her transition and coming out journey with Ellen below.