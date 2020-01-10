American Horror Story star Harry Hains passes away, age 27

by Sam Damshenas

Comments

Community

Harry Hains has tragically passed away at the age of 27.

The Australian actor and model, who played a victim of Jeffrey Dahmer in American Horror Story’s fifth season Hotel and made further appearances on The OA and Sneaky Pete, died 7 January according to his mother, actress Jane Badler.

Jane, who was best known for her role as Diana, the main antagonist in sci-fi horror series V and its 2011 revival, didn’t disclose details of her son’s passing but shared that he had “struggled with mental illness and addiction.”

“He was 27 and had the world at his feet,” she wrote on Instagram. “A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time.”

Many celebrities paid their respects to Harry in the comments section, including Scream Queens star John Stamos.

“Jane, I’m heartbroken. Harry truly was one of the brightest, most charismatic, charming guys I’ve ever met,” he wrote. “His sense of humor and kindness helped get me through a dark time and I will forever be grateful.”

He continued: “In the song ‘Starry, Starry Night,’ Don McLean sings about Vincent Van Gogh. – ‘This world was never meant for one as beautiful as you’ I’m so sorry for your loss, Jane. I will never forget your son. Xo John.”

X-Men actor Shawn Ashmore told Jane he’s “sorry” for her loss, while RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Pandora Boxx said: “Oh Jane. I’m so very sorry. This is devastating. Sending you and your family love.”

Harry previously spoke to fashion magazine Boys by Girls about his gender fluidity, telling the publication: “I know that I am born male, but I don’t think I represent what it means to be a man. I believe we should be whatever we want.

“It gets kind of confusing when we start labelling ourselves so I try to stay away from labels.”

A memorial service will be held for Harry on Sunday 12 January in Los Angeles.

Comments

More

Culture

Tyler the Creator, Sam Smith and Charli XCX land nominations at 2020 BRIT Awards

Community

Prominent Tunisian LGBTQ activist flees country amid death threats

Community

Judge rules in favour of HIV-positive airmen for second time

Culture

Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street finally given 2020 premiere date

Community

Netflix wins appeal and overturns ban on ‘Gay Jesus’ film

Community

Calls for law change after over 3,000 homophobic crimes in London last year

Community

American Horror Story star Harry Hains passes away, age 27

Culture

Dorian Electra announces deluxe edition of Flamboyant and new tour dates

Next
Press enter to search