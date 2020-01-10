American Horror Story star Harry Hains passes away, age 27

Harry Hains has tragically passed away at the age of 27.

The Australian actor and model, who played a victim of Jeffrey Dahmer in American Horror Story’s fifth season Hotel and made further appearances on The OA and Sneaky Pete, died 7 January according to his mother, actress Jane Badler.

Jane, who was best known for her role as Diana, the main antagonist in sci-fi horror series V and its 2011 revival, didn’t disclose details of her son’s passing but shared that he had “struggled with mental illness and addiction.”

“He was 27 and had the world at his feet,” she wrote on Instagram. “A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time.”

Many celebrities paid their respects to Harry in the comments section, including Scream Queens star John Stamos.

“Jane, I’m heartbroken. Harry truly was one of the brightest, most charismatic, charming guys I’ve ever met,” he wrote. “His sense of humor and kindness helped get me through a dark time and I will forever be grateful.”

He continued: “In the song ‘Starry, Starry Night,’ Don McLean sings about Vincent Van Gogh. – ‘This world was never meant for one as beautiful as you’ I’m so sorry for your loss, Jane. I will never forget your son. Xo John.”

X-Men actor Shawn Ashmore told Jane he’s “sorry” for her loss, while RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Pandora Boxx said: “Oh Jane. I’m so very sorry. This is devastating. Sending you and your family love.”

Harry previously spoke to fashion magazine Boys by Girls about his gender fluidity, telling the publication: “I know that I am born male, but I don’t think I represent what it means to be a man. I believe we should be whatever we want.

“It gets kind of confusing when we start labelling ourselves so I try to stay away from labels.”

A memorial service will be held for Harry on Sunday 12 January in Los Angeles.