Kevin Hart admits he was “immature” over backlash to controversial tweets

Kevin Hart stood down as the Oscars host after the tweets emerged.

In a new Netflix documentary, Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up, comedian and actor Kevin Hart readdresses the scandal which forced him to stand down from hosting the Oscars.

The controversy erupted after historical tweets from the comedian were discovered. “Yo if my son comes home & try’s 2 play with my daughters doll house I’m going 2 break it over his head & say n my voice ‘stop that’s gay’,” he wrote in one tweet, which has since been deleted.

Comments made during his Seriously Funny show in 2010 also received attention, where he told the audience: “One of my biggest fears is my son growing up and being gay. That’s a fear.”

Although Kevin issued apologies for his actions, many saw them as insincere, and in a previous interview he admitted this caused him confusion, explaining: “The way that I handled it in the beginning was never from a place where I’m being negative or angry or playing victim.

“It was, ‘Hey, guys, I apologised about this. I talked about this years ago and I said I’ll never do it again.’ To me, that was the apology. The apology was never doing it again. I didn’t understand why that wasn’t good [enough].

“Why isn’t the 10-year change of a guy never talking like this, never doing it again through stand-up or jokes, being noticed?”

The docuseries sees members of Kevin’s team advising him against the way he was addressing detractors of him, and shows Kevin disputing their advice at the time.

However, addressing the criticism in the docuseries, he said: “My approach to dealing with it because of the assumption that I had is just wrong.

“I missed an opportunity to say simply that I don’t condone any type of violence in any way, shape or form to anyone for being who they are. I fucked up.”

He added: “Instead I said: ‘I addressed it’. I said: ‘I apologised’, I said, ‘I talked about this already’. I was just immature.”

Reflecting on the incident, he said: “You’re not Superman. You’re not invincible. You don’t know everything. Your way is not always the right way.

“Sometimes it’s very valuable to stop for a second and assess. I know the things that I could’ve done better. I have no problem in saying I was wrong.”