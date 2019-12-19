JK Rowling accused of being a TERF following Maya Forstater tweets

“But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real?”

JK Rowling been accused of being a TERF (trans exclusionary radical feminist) after jumping to the defence of Maya Forstater.

Forstater is a researcher who lost her job after tweeting that transgender women cannot change their biological sex, in reaction to proposals of the Gender Recognition Act which would allow people to identify as the opposite sex.

Earlier today, the Harry Potter author – who hasn’t tweeted since September – wrote on her account: “Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you.

“Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real?”

Rowling then ended her post with the following hashtags: #IStandWithMaya and #ThisIsNotADrill.

Her comments were met with widespread backlash from Harry Potter fans and the trans community for using her platform and social media account, which has over 14 million followers, to voice transphobic views.

Dress however you please.

Call yourself whatever you like.

Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you.

Live your best life in peace and security.

But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 19, 2019

One heartbroken fan wrote: “I grew up as a trans child reading your books as an escape. I would often pick out names from characters to give to myself, before I ever felt comfortable in who I was.

“This decision, to support people that hate me, and want to do me harm. It brings me to tears… Why. Why? When I was little, my dream was to one day ask you how people like me would have been accomodated for in hogwarts.

“I’m afraid that my dreams might have been crushed if I ever got that chance.”

LGBTQ advocate and trans-inclusive feminist Amanda Jette Knox told Rowling to “catch up” with the times due to the fact that the world’s most credible medical organisations have affirmed the existence of transgender people.

“My daughter, who is trans, is a big fan of yours. It breaks my heart to see you post something indicating that discrimination against her is perfectly fine behaviour for an employee,” she added.

Many people on Twitter called Rowling a TERF and said “she belongs with the Death Eaters”.

“Oh look, a terf. We’ve known for a while tbf but it’s nice that you’ve finally come out and said it,” said a former fan, while another wrote: “Going full TERF, I see. At least you finally took off that mask for all to see.”

Rowling’s transphobic views initially came to light last year when fans noticed that she was following a proud transphobe on Twitter. She was also criticised in 2018 when someone discovered she liked a tweet that said trans women are “men in dresses”.

I grew up as a trans child reading your books as an escape. I would often pick out names from characters to give to myself, before I ever felt comfortable in who I was. This decision, to support people that hate me, and want to do me harm. It brings me to tears… Why. Why? — Noel is entering peak holiday spirit (@notafootstool) December 19, 2019

When I was little, my dream was to one day ask you how people like me would have been accomodated for in hogwarts..

I'm afraid that my dreams might have been crushed if I ever got that chance. — Noel is entering peak holiday spirit (@notafootstool) December 19, 2019

I’m not usually one to rely on your books for political analogy, because they’re for children, obviously, but I think it’s appropriate to make an exception in this case: You’ve just joined the Death Eaters. — Avery Edison (@aedison) December 19, 2019

I'm not sure why this kind of bigotry is so mainstream in the UK, but you're going deep down a hate-group rabbit-hole here, Joanne. And alienating a huge chunk of your audience who won't be coming back. — Garrett Gilchrist (@TygerbugGarrett) December 19, 2019

My daughter, who is trans, is a big fan of yours. It breaks my heart to see you post something indicating that discrimination against her is perfectly fine behaviour for an employee.



The world’s most credible medical orgs affirm trans people. Please catch up. — Amanda Jetté Knox (@MavenOfMayhem) December 19, 2019

That's a straw man of a complex argument, and as such more divisive than useful.



Trans folks have an extraordinary high suicide rate… can we just let them have the identity they want please? They're not doing anyone any harm. Leave them alone. — Richard Marr (@richmarr) December 19, 2019

The saddest thing is that the woman who inspired millions of kids to be good to each other, include each other despite our differences and stand up against those who would oppress us – is now a bigot herself.



Good job. — incompatible w/ human dignity (@notCursedE) December 19, 2019

As a gay man that found safety in Hogwarts throughout my childhood – knowing that Trans people wouldn’t be able to have that safety breaks my heart. — Shahmir Sanni (@shahmiruk) December 19, 2019

This is SUCH a dangerous precedent to set. Especially now that white supremacism, racism & the far right are gaining power & ground…to contribute to this global culture war against progressive values and LGBTQ communities is totally unacceptable. I implore you reflect. — Shahmir Sanni (@shahmiruk) December 19, 2019

This is incredibly disappointing to see, from someone whose writing espouses so much kindness. Ms. Forstater has the right to think what she pleases, but she does not have the right to expect that employers will always be okay with that. Trans people have to go to work too. — Louisa 🌈👭 (@LouisatheLast) December 19, 2019

From someone sitting in America with my trans friends, my genderqueer partner who has been treated in transphobic and homophobic ways, and who is often treated with suspicion in women’s spaces for being butch, it’s been very frightening watching the UK descend into transphobia — Louisa 🌈👭 (@LouisatheLast) December 19, 2019

Biological sex is absolutely real but it is still more than a binary and having your sex changed to match your identity is real and valid. Maya seems very anti-trans and that is not okay. I thought you supported all people. (Not debating the law here just the anti-transness) — Brian Hovland (@Behvlnd) December 19, 2019

It's not that sex isn't real, because of course it is, but saying trans women are men is harmful to trans women since sex doesn't always equal gender especially when gender dysphoria (a real medical condition) is involved. — max douglas (@maxtheautist) December 19, 2019

Being overweight is “real” but it’s still deeply unpleasant and completely unnecessary to go around calling people “fat”. Really disappointed to see you defend a culture of relentless bullying that contributes to nearly half of young trans people in the UK attempting suicide. — Paris Lees (@parislees) December 19, 2019

Terf — Esha 🌹 (@eshaLegal) December 19, 2019