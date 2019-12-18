Sam Smith tells fans to ‘love and accept’ their bodies in powerful message

“We are deserving of love and acceptance. Let’s love our fluctuating bodies.”

Sam Smith has urged fans to love and accept themselves this Christmas.

The British singer-songwriter released a powerful message on Instagram accompanied by a photo of their bare chest, telling their followers that “this time of the year always triggers tricky body issues” for them.

“I love me some mince pies and all the trimmings, and I always find I gain a bit of weight during this time,” they wrote.

“I’m writing this out to you all, but also writing this for myself. Let’s make sure we remind our bodies during this time that no matter what weight we are, we are deserving of love and acceptance. Let’s love our fluctuating bodies.”

The How Do You Sleep star continued to say: “Look in that mirror and shower that reflection with Christmas kindness. Be super soft. It’s an everyday struggle for me. You aren’t alone.”

Back in September, Sam announced they wish to use they/them pronouns instead of he/him.

“Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM. After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out,” they wrote.

“I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but fuck it!”

Sam expressed that they are “at no stage just yet to eloquently speak about what it means to be non-binary” but that they want to be as open and visible as possible – and pointed to activists like Munroe Bergdorf and Travis Alabanza as inspirations.

“Love you all. I’m scared shitless, but feeling super free right now. Be kind,” they concluded.

Smith’s post received an overwhelmingly positive response, with many celebrity friends and fellow activists voicing their support. However, there were a few publications who misgendered them, including The Sun and The Daily Telegraph.

On Twitter, Smith said they “understand there will be many mistakes and misgendering but all I ask is you please please try, I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you.”

