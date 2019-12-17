Alex Diaz says project offers poured in after being outed as bisexual

by Daniel Megarry

Comments

Community

Instagram

Alex Diaz has reflected on his life since coming out as bisexual.

The Filipino-Scottish actor was forced out of the closet after being accused of making an “indecent proposal” over Instagram to fitness coach Miguel Chanco, who later posted their exchange on Facebook.

Diaz didn’t deny the rumours, but took to Instagram to confirm his sexuality and to apologise for his actions.

After being outed, Diaz told followers he was going to “take some time off to reassess” in Canada, but eventually wanted to “use this platform to spread awareness, visibility and understanding on issues that matter”.

Now, two months later, Diaz has taken to Twitter to give fans an update on his life – and it seems as though everything is going great.

“It’s crazy how my anxiety creeps sometimes and then I remember I have nothing to hide anymore,” he wrote.

“Also crazy how after coming out I gained 4 projects. I’m literally living my dreams and everything is exactly as it should be in my head.

“So if you’re feeling alone like it’s not going to get better. Just remember that I got you and ima make sure it never stays hard for people like you.”

Comments

More

Community

Irish bouncers refuse to act on homophobic abuse as “homophobia isn’t a crime”

Community

Newly elected lesbian mayor of Bogotá marries partner before taking office

Community

UNILAD exhibits blood on streets of London after hosting ‘illegal’ blood bank

Community

Sam Smith tells fans to ‘love and accept’ their bodies in powerful message

Culture

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes history with franchise’s first same-sex kiss

Culture

A major American Horror Story star has teased their return for season 10

Community

US figure skater Amber Glenn comes out as “bisexual/pansexual”

Culture

Generational conflict Snowflake is a festive treat – review

Next
Press enter to search