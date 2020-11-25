Tanya’s determination to be a constructive outlet for Black LGBTQ+ youth is admirable, but the youth worker is mindful of how she portrays herself. The 28-year-old makes it abundantly clear she is not striving to build a safe space, but an accessible one. “People label themselves as a space without actually doing the work to create a safe space. Often, we say we’re creating a safe space, but in reality, you make sure it’s safe for you and assume it’s safe for everybody else,” she explains. “It may not always be done maliciously, but we always look to ourselves first and then people afterwards, so we all need to listen to other people around us. We shouldn’t look to create safe spaces; we should look to make things accessible and as safe as possible. We can never say it’s a safe space, because it may not be safe for everybody and that’s the reality of it.” Speaking her intentions into existence, Tanya put theory into practice earlier this year with Queer Cuts. “When I did a Queer Cuts event I was paying for young people’s travel. So, I said you don’t have to pay for your travel, because you can have all these events and make them free, but if you’re traveling across London it costs a lot and that could be their food money for the week,” she says. “It’s looking at the barriers around young people accessing these subspaces and that includes looking into how you can make spaces more accessible for those who are neurodivergent, it’s looking at who needs to use wheelchairs or learning to make my social media as accessible as possible by using subtitles.”

However, Tanya’s plan for accessibility doesn’t stop there, in fact she’s incorporating it further into her work, starting with an online Exists Loudly series which includes sign language. “I’m currently looking to find a queer Black person that does sign language and I’m learning sign language myself too. There’s always more you can do, and it takes a lot of self-education. It takes a lot of listening, reading and not waiting for others to tell you where you’ve been going wrong, instead, you’re actively pursuing what you can do. For us, that may mean hiring trans people to make sure our language is trans inclusive, or hiring people who are disabled, dyslexic, or are neurodivergent to ask them for their input and ideas,” she elaborates. “Sometimes people’s egos get hurt when they do something for a good reason and if they get called out, they say they’re trying to do it to help, but you can always do better. If people want to create safe spaces, they have to lose that ego and question why you are here in the first place. I’ve been called out before and they told me that we don’t use the right language. I was grateful because nobody has to give us their labour to email. They could have just cussed us off to their friends and said our projects are not a trans inclusive space, but they didn’t, and I’ve never made that mistake again. They took time to let me know, because they expected better for me. I was very lucky to have that experience, but I shouldn’t have to wait for somebody to tell me that I’m doing it wrong, which is that I was actively pursuing funds to pay people for consultation.”

While mistakes do happen, the youth worker is open to experiences and has a willingness to learn. “I’m only 28, but I’m not living in the age group of young people that I’m working with. As young as I like to say I am, things are much different now. So, I had to learn from young people what they need, what issues they’re facing and what can be done better. We didn’t realise how much we need to do because the research doesn’t exist,” she tells GAY TIMES. “Through this research, I’m going to learn what it means to create a space that serves young queer Black people properly. It’s important for me to pay young people to let them know that I value what you’re saying, and it shouldn’t be done for free. It always goes back to money; you need funding partners and you need people that believe in your plans. There are so many organisations that have a monopoly on LGBTQ+ funding and then grassroot organisations have to fend for themselves, especially when you are working with Black, POC, or Muslim people. So, for us, it means we go to social media and GoFundMe to raise money to do our work. There’s so many layers to it and I think it all comes back to listening, educating and figuring out why you want to help people.”