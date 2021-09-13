Sex Education’s Dua Saleh: “I wouldn’t be as creative if I wasn’t non-binary, trans and queer”

Sex Education isn’t the first modern show to bust out a gleaming plotline of underrepresentation. Shows from Pose and It’s A Sin to Euphoria and Atypical have all scratched the surface of timely characters and well-scripted roles. For Dua, the experience on the mega-show Sex Education has been golden. “The writers and producers are really amazing. They really cared about authenticity and thoughtfulness and being able to showcase this phenomenal person in a way that isn’t necessarily harming anyone,” they tell GAY TIMES. In fact, Sex Education, like Channel 4’s It’s A Sin, ensured LGBTQ+ sensitivity by hiring on-site consultants. “We had non-binary consultants and non-binary people in the writing rooms who talked to me. We had an intimacy coordinator and a non-binary consultant to ask us questions that a cis person wouldn’t necessarily ask.” Mid-explanation Dua breaks into laughter, recalling a playful moment with the team. “I tried to get them to make Cal a lesbian, but Cal has free will and cannot be bogged down to my specific identities,” they joke.

Whether it was trying to add their twist on their character or setting into the rhythm of acting, Dua admits they found the experience illuminating, particularly on a teen show fighting taboos around sex and sexual health. Growing up in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Dua attended a local high school and recalls the questionable sex education lessons. “It’s pretty bad in the States, I’m not gonna lie, it sucks. When I was in high school, they rolled in a TV and had really cis-sexist, transphobic, and misogynistic understandings of sex and what the body does,” they explain.

Despite the attempt at informing students, what struck Dua most was the lack of LGBTQ+ inclusive education. “My school had a GSA program (the Gay-Straight Alliance). The students would go in and educate people on LGBTQ+ identity, queerness and other things, but my only experiences with LGBTQ+ identity or learning about that in high school was learning the workshop stuff so that I could go to different classes to teach the kids who are my age.” A lot has changed since then. In the last few years, Dua Saleh has made a name for themself as an experimental artist ahead of the curve. So much so, they credit their music for how they snagged their Sex Education gig. “They said they Googled me, so I don’t know if they would have found me if I wasn’t doing music. People are paying attention to me because there aren’t many non-binary musicians who are in the public eye,” they say. “I’m not necessarily the biggest artist in the world. I’m no Megan The Stallion, but for an indie artist, I’ve done pretty well for myself.”

It would be cool to have a category-specific to non-binary people because it’s an umbrella term, and so many people would fall into that category.

The significance of standing out is something to salute, but, for Dua, it’s much more than that; it’s an opportunity to represent. “I’ve been building a narrative around my personal identity and having representation for trans and queer Sudani people, Black people, general people of colour, and Muslims,” they explain. “All the different identities are stacked on top of each other and it’s really important for us to see ourselves reflected in media, in music and in any tangible art form. I don’t think I would have gotten this role without my music. I’m very grateful for all the work that I’ve done talking about my identities and expressing the importance of representation for non-binary people who share my identities. Shout out to music!”

Speaking of inclusivity, our conversation takes a turn to awards — several of which Sex Education have scooped up. As more high-profile LGBTQ+ actors are stepping forward announcing their identities, we discuss the future of award show categories. “It would be cool to have a category-specific to non-binary people because it’s an umbrella term, and so many people would fall into that category,” Dua says, mulling over a thought. “Netflix has been up for a bunch of awards for all the work that they’ve been doing, Sex Education too. Amy Lou Wood won a BAFTA which is really phenomenal for her amazing acting in Sex Education. Ncuti Gatwa and Emma Mackey were nominated as well.”

For Dua, the power in pushing change lies, in some part, in outward visibility and cultural acceptance. “Even in popular culture, people like Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, Kehlani came out as non-binary. Elliott Page as well. There are so many different people that are coming out publicly. In last year’s US census, a million people identified as non-binary and that doesn’t account for the people who don’t want to take the census. It wouldn’t make sense for them to not do that, especially when people are learning more about their indigenous understandings of gender or they’re learning they don’t have to subscribe to the Western binary in general. It would be goofy for them not to create another category.”