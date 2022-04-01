Poppy Ajudha: ‘Social change isn’t for one group of people’

“There is a responsibility that comes with influence,” declares Poppy Ajudha. The South London musician, 25, has made waves in the industry in recent years for her jazzy, intoxicating vocals and politically-charged lyrics surrounding race, gender and sexuality. Her most recent release, PLAYGOD, is a rock-influenced feminist anthem inspired by Alabama’s abhorrent abortion bill that questions a weaponised God complex among men, while its trippy predecessor, London’s Burning, was written in response to Brexit and tackles the legacy of colonialism in the UK. “I’ve never really seen my music as entertainment, which is funny because I think that is obviously one reason that people love music, that it’s entertaining,” Poppy, the youngest of three daughters from a British mother and a St Lucia-born British father, tells GAY TIMES. “Songs can just be fun, but I think the reason that I write music is definitely to put a message across; whether it’s to raise awareness for an issue that I care about or to talk about something that feels taboo. I feel like, if I’m scared to talk about it, then there must be other people who are scared to express it in their everyday life.” She continues: “Music is like therapy for me, it’s always been the way that I’ve understood the world. I think music can transcend spaces in a way that you probably wouldn’t be allowed to do if you were just having a conversation.”

Poppy’s poetic 2017 single, Tepid Soul, examines colourism and the fetishism around mixed race women’s bodies, for which she received widespread critical acclaim. Strong Womxn, which has established itself as a firm fan-favourite in live shows, sees the star toy with the idea of what it means to be a “strong woman” in a male-dominated world. Her triumphant debut album, The Power In Us, continues to explore all the aforementioned issues while expanding on her signature, soulful sound. The first track, WHOSE FUTURE? OUR FUTURE!, includes audio of civil rights leader Angela Davis, paving the way for an album that serves as a call-to-action for LGBTQ+, women and racial rights. “It’s quite intentional for me, when I write the songs, to feel empowering,” she says. “The songs are definitely critical. It’s negative, but how do we change it? How do we do something about it? To me, art has to be that. Not just pose a question, but also work towards a solution. So, I definitely want the album to feel empowering. And, I don’t know, I want people to care more. It’s hard to care in a world where your own life is hard. So, how do I care about anyone else? The only way that we will enjoy society more is if we’re more compassionate to each other, if we’re more understanding, if we’re more open minded, if we find more space in ourselves and to give time to others. That’s what I want the album to encourage in other people.”