Maggie Lindemann is ready to rock your world

If you were only half listening, Maggie Lindemann’s 2017 breakthrough single Pretty Girl might have sounded like a typical tropical house bop. Slickly remixed by DJ trio Cheat Codes, it seemed precision-tooled for beach bars and Love Island montages. But if you were paying attention, Pretty Girl had a powerful message: don’t judge this book by its cover. “If I drink, if I smoke, I keep up with the guys,” Lindemann sang on the chorus. “Fuck your ribbons and your pearls – ‘Cause I’m not just a pretty girl.” Then again, Lindemann fans already knew she could be bold: a year earlier, she had come out as bisexual in a “super-emotional and totally spontaneous” social media livestream.

Now 22, Lindemann has just dropped her debut EP, Paranoia, a rocky affair which sounds nothing like Pretty Girl but does contain some equally striking lyrics. The chugging grunge banger Knife Under My Pillow was inspired by a time when Lindemann felt so unsafe in her own home that she really did keep a knife under her pillow. She calls Gaslight!, a savage collaboration with up-and-coming artist Siiickbrain, “a big fuck off” to a manipulative ex. And standout track Loner offers a melancholy celebration of outsiderdom. “Yeah, I’m a loner and I like it that way,” Lindemann sings on the chorus. “I like a dark room, with nobody but pain.”

Speaking on the phone from her LA home, Lindemann says that despite having “some pretty dark and sad lyrics”, the EP isn’t a downer. “It also has some really fun production so you can dance and go crazy to it, which is cool,” she says. Still, Paranoia definitely introduces a more alternative-sounding Lindemann to the singer we met on Pretty Girl. “Like, it’s still pop, but with more rock and punk elements now,” she adds.

Lindemann, who grew up in Texas before moving to LA to pursue her music career at 16, says this isn’t so much a reinvention as a return to her roots. “You know, I listened to a lot of hip-hop growing up,” she says. “My dad listens to alternative radio, my mom loves metal and harder rock music and my brother’s into classic rock. My whole family is very rock-oriented, so it felt very natural for me to do this. It felt more natural than making [straight-up] pop music.”

Given how huge Pretty Girl was – it cracked the UK top ten, and racked up 730 million Spotify streams – it must have been tempting to continue down the tropical house route. After all, record labels love nothing more than an artist who’s willing to replicate a winning formula. “I mean, after Pretty Girl, I released the song Obsessed, which was kind of similar,” Lindemann concedes. “I love Obsessed – I think it’s a great song. But after that, I was like: ‘This is fun, but I’m not really having fun. I like these songs, but I’m not really enjoying performing them.’ I just felt like I wanted to do something different because I wasn’t completely happy with what I was doing.”

Lindemann admits this was a risk she didn’t take lightly. “It was definitely hard to move lanes because no one really understood where I was coming from,” she says. “At the time I was a teenage girl and it was like: ‘We want you to make pop music.’ And it was also hard because I’d had this big song, so I had to decide: ‘Do I want to risk coming out with different music that might not work, or do I want to keep doing what I’m doing, knowing it will probably do well?’ But honestly, the risk was worth it because I literally love the music I’m making now.”