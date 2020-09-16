Leo Baker is the trans non-binary skateboarder paving the way for queer, underrepresented communities

Growing up, Leo spent years actively searching for spaces that catered to a non cis male community. When he finally found what he was looking for, he wanted to champion the idea himself and, soon enough, the New York City skate project was born. “I saw Seattle’s Skate Like A Girl project had a queer trans skate camp. I was like, if it’s possible to have it over there then it’s definitely possible in New York,” he tells GAY TIMES over a grainy Zoom call.

Inspired by Seattle’s skate project, Leo made it his mission to get the NYCSP up and running with the help of those around him. “My friend Kristin, the director of the Seattle chapter of Skate Like A Girl, helped me build the project,” he explains. Outside of his go-to network, Leo was in awe of how quickly everyone got involved. “As soon as the community heard about the project, they were all hands-on deck. It became this really beautiful thing that’s pretty fluid. It’s not strictly one thing and I think that’s the beauty of it.” He adds: “I wanted to create something, but then give it away in a sense. Everybody has an equal say in what gets to happen. Unfortunately, with COVID there hasn’t been much gathering, but I still have some stuff brewing on the back burner. I have shit ready to go.”

As a promoter of diversity in pro skating, Leo Baker has broken into the skate industry in a whole new way — he is one of the few new additions to the Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 remastered series. There’s no doubt many of us would waste hours on game play trying to land a string of tricks or pull off your sickest ollie and it seems Leo was the same. “I played that game when I was a kid and to be a character in the game that I used to play is pretty mind blowing if you can imagine. It’s one of the most surreal things to ever happen to me!” he laughs. Aside from it being a very cool feature, Leo finds some seriousness in it all: “I used to play as all the pro characters. It’s really special that it’s a reboot and not a new Tony Hawk game, because the generation of people who played it are now my generation and we get to relive that. The fact I’m in the game and get to relive it is monumental.”

When GAY TIMES asks Leo what he hopes to achieve with this game feature, it’s hard to miss his impassioned tone. Leaning forwards, towards the camera in his boxy white t-shirt, his hands openly gesture as he animatedly talks about making skating a more inclusive industry. “I hope it inspires a whole new demographic of skaters who maybe felt like they didn’t belong and it shows them that they can have a space in skating,” Leo says, nodding. “When I speak about that, I’m talking about queer, trans and non-binary folks. The Tony Hawk game showcases a variety of different demographics. You have Leticia Bufoni, Aori Nishimura, and Elissa Steamer and I feel like it’s a way more diverse roster of names. I think there’s gonna be a huge explosion of different types of skaters in the next coming generations of skating.”