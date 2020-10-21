Lauren Sanderson is using her voice to make a difference – and she wants you to as well

When it comes to music and artistic influences, the 24-year-old artist admits her creative vision can seem broad or unrefined, but that’s not the case. “Sometimes it can feel like I can come off like I’m all over the place or I don’t know what I want. I’ve literally heard that before from business people,” she confesses, readjusting one of her many necklaces. Taking influence from the likes of Tyler The Creator, Mac Miller, Frank Ocean and Lana Del Rey, Lauren knew she longed for an audience. “I knew I wanted to speak to an audience and to feel like I was making a big impact on the world, so transitioning into music was really just me sitting in my car, buying beats from YouTube and SoundCloud on my little cassette player where I would write raps. I didn’t know if they were good or bad, but it felt awesome. I thought I was gonna be like G-Eazy or something. Then, when I got to a studio, I learned to sing. It all became a way to express myself, not go to college and to inspire the world with music.”

Armed with a desire to make a difference, Lauren approaches every show with a simple goal — to make her fans feel seen. “Every time I do a show, I pretend like I’m walking into a room and it’s my duty, on that stage, to make sure those people know that I believe in them, truly I do,” she says passionately. “Every single person that comes to my show, I believe in them. I always say that when you leave this show, you have to go home and write down why you deserve everything you want. To everyone that listens to my music or follows me, I want to make sure that they know they are not alone.”

Establishing a community and a safe space at her shows is something Lauren naturally feels strongly about, but it’s also much more than that. The singer wants to pass along her optimistic and driven mindset to those that watch her, even if it’s through music videos. Incidentally, she’s currently working on putting together visuals for her favourite song off the album, But I Like It. Promising cool vibes, skater girls, and never-ending doses of possibility. “I think people have a lot of freedom within themselves but they don’t realize it. I want to show that in my music video for But I Like it. This is such a weird time. It just came out of nowhere, but that’s why I think that should be the meaning of the video because it’s just reminding people to enjoy your own company, enjoy your own alone time and your own art. Everything is so much more enjoyable and a lot less lonely.”

Outside of music videos and debut albums, Lauren spends a lot of time investing in her fanbase. A quick glance at her social media page will show the singer shooting off tweets to questions sent her way or replying to a fan excitedly posting about a letter they received in a merch package. “I think you can always go the extra mile and you don’t know what people are going through. So, sending a letter in my merch was such an easy thing for me to do. It was like 10 minutes out of my day to write something. I got a lot of people messaging me after they received their merch saying they haven’t heard the words ‘everything’s gonna be okay’ from someone in months,” she tells GAY TIMES. “Growing up in this technology world, a lot of young people feel a lot more alone and lost too, which anyone would feel growing up on the internet. I just wanted to remind people of real life. It’s also what I’m starting to learn in this pandemic. There’s so much Photoshop, drama, and so much fake stuff out there, and people putting on this show. I want to remind people that someone cares and, I know that can sound cliche, but you really don’t know what people are going through nowadays. You don’t see people and the hardest time to reach out to people is when you feel alone. So, it’s been a long time since we’ve been around people properly and been able to live the lives that we’ve created. We’re just kind of in a weird phase and I always wanna be there for fans.”