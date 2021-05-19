JGrrey: “I’m still learning but I’ve definitely found my people”

What’s some advice you would share with a younger JGrrey?

Had I known what I know today, I would have used JGrrey to carve out a cooler persona or something completely the opposite of myself. With JGrrey and the music I make, everything comes directly from me. It’s directly things I’m dealing with like the thoughts I have, the things I’ve been through, or an ex-boyfriend I hate. So, it’s not a persona, I wish it was. My friend died at the beginning of 2020, one of my closest friends and he used to have a saying, ‘Every day is an audition’. When he passed, I started to realize that I could use JGrrey to get away with anything I like. Whereas before, I’d just be wearing what Jennifer would wear. Whereas, now, I’m pushing her aesthetic because I can.

Your single Down is out now. It’s a great track. Can you break down the meaning of the song?

It’s a funny one actually. Down was written as I was trying to navigate my feelings around my sexuality. The chorus is: “Whatever it is, you know that I’m down.” It’s a moment of being okay and praising my sexuality, as opposed to feeling like I’ve got to be a certain person. I haven’t made music like that before and it was quite a freeing moment of making a song and doing what the fuck you like.

You’ve recently chosen to come out and talk to GAY TIMES about your sexuality. What led to that decision?

As someone who has struggled with their identity, it’s important to take a moment to address my experience so it makes it easier for someone else. It’s hard and it’s draining. Not everyone should have to go through that. I found a lot of power and strength in my struggles and it ties back to my friend James, who died at the beginning of 2020. He was gay. I remember him coming out to me. I remember him coming out to his parents and seeing him grow up into who he is with such confidence, and so unapologetically. When you start to see yourself honestly, which I’m starting to now, you can navigate spaces unapologetically and you can articulate yourself a lot better. I’m still learning but I’ve definitely found my people.

Did you feel represented or seen in the music industry as a queer person?

Growing up no, not at all, and that’s why I did decide to speak up now because there’s strength in numbers. With people such as Arlo Parks or Munroe Bergdorf, HARV, Karnage Kills or even Bimini [Bon Boulash] — there are so many artists I’m in awe of. You don’t look at how they identify or their sexuality because it’s not who they are. Their art is who they are and however they choose to be represented is a bonus. Whereas when I was younger, I feel like sexuality was a massive part of the way someone’s branded. I value and appreciate people such as Monroe, Karnage Kills or Bimini. You can’t question when someone is organically themselves and trying to be the best version of themselves. As soon as you are around that organic energy, you think ‘Wow, this is so refreshing’ and that inspires others to do the same. I grew up in foster homes. It’s a massive part of my childhood and even my Instagram bio is “I do not identify”. I don’t know who my family is, where I come from, or what parts of my personality are made by others. So, when you start to be more honest about even your lack of identity then you’re starting a conversation in the direction of growth.