Charlie Carver is the shining light in Netflix’s Ratched and The Boys in the Band

“A challenge is what you want as an actor,” says Charlie Carver. The star, who rose to fame with beloved roles on Desperate Housewives and Teen Wolf, is speaking with GAY TIMES about his two long-awaited Netflix releases from Ryan Murphy, the undisputed overlord of queer media. Set in 1947, the first is Ratched, a drama/thriller prequel series starring Sarah Paulson as the infamous nurse from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, with Charlie portraying Huck Finnigan, a disfigured war veteran and orderly with whom she builds an alliance. Upon release, it topped the Netflix charts in over 50 countries.

The second is another film adaptation of the widely-acclaimed 1968 play, The Boys in the Band, which sees the actor reprise his role from the 2018 Broadway revival as Cowboy, an easy-going gay hustler. The stories of Huck and Cowboy couldn’t be more different. Despite this, both characters are the shining light of each respective project, and arguably, ahead of their time. Huck is loyal, kind-hearted and one of few characters from Ratched who isn’t prejudiced towards the LGBTQ+ community, while Cowboy is the only gay man in The Boys in the Band who isn’t struggling with shame, self-hatred and internalised homophobia.

“I think he is somebody who just wants the truth to be spoken and shared,” Charlie explains of Huck, later adding of Cowboy: “There’s a straightforwardness and warmth to Cowboy, where he’s just going to say exactly what is on his mind. I guess you could say he’s dumb, and that’s easy to make fun of, but he’s almost invincible because of it.” We managed to catch up with Charlie over Zoom in between filming The Batman (!), in which he stars alongside his twin brother Max, to discuss all things Ratched, The Boys in the Band and being part of the Ryan Murphy universe.

What drew you to the role of Huck?

Having all these incredible women at the centre of Ratched, and feeling like I got to be part of that change and storytelling, was exciting. Huck, I’ve never played somebody who had any kind of physical disfigurement as Huck, and Ryan gave me enough time to prepare and do my research; just sort of get into that skin, if you will. That was new for me, and challenging! But a challenge is what you want.

Huck is also a war veteran. How did you prepare to embody that kind of character?

I read a lot and spent a lot of time daydreaming with the information I extracted from research. What’s so interesting to me about that period, in the history of veterans’ rights and the history of the war, is the attitude towards what was different, particularly WW1 and WW2. I think there was such a different expectation of war as this initiation into manhood, but also this kind of grand adventure. There was an innocence to it. The people that suffered the most coming back from this experience, other than the trauma of being exposed to so much violence, were wounded veterans. They came back and were not supported by society at large, being symbolic of that sort of failure in masculinity in some way. I read a lot about this hospital here in London that pioneered a lot of the techniques for amputees and people who needed facial reconstruction or skin grafting, and it’s heartbreaking – but so sweet – to hear about the communities that formed after WW2 that were largely left out of the narrative. The consistent theme throughout all of that seems to be these young men who wanted a sense of story in their lives, and came back and felt like they had lost everything. This tenderness and sweetness, and the way they treated all of the nurses who treated them with dignity when they felt like they couldn’t be seen in the world, I just found it very moving and that’s where the purity of the character came from.