“I know how it feels to be bullied and especially online when you can’t even really talk back, and I never want to make somebody feel like I’m bullying them,” he says. “It sounds so corny but no matter what they look like or what their hair colour is – even if I don’t like it – it was always important to me to express my opinions about certain situations that people do to their hair but deliver it in a way that’s not… you know, if it’s not my way then it’s no way. I wanted it to be like, if it’s not my way then it could be your way and it doesn’t matter – as long as you feel great about yourself. Even if your hair is falling off your head, the only thing that I care about is if you love it.”

He’s naturally progressed through his journey as a content creator into becoming the CEO of his own haircare brand XMONDO, at just 24 years old. It shows the world that, as a queer person retaining the essence of those dreams we once had as a teenager, they can grow into fully fledged ideas when we harness our powers in the real world. “I forget to celebrate quite often just because everything’s so fast-paced within this industry and with what I want to accomplish,” Brad admits. “It’s kind of like, ‘okay we did that, now what’s the next thing?’ But I really do try to sit back. Any free time I get on the weekends or at night, I just sit there on the couch and contemplate everything that I’ve done in my life.”

Whilst speaking to Brad and seeing the muted profiles of his PR team on the Zoom call alongside us, I sense an energy from all of them that often feels lost from the UK. It’s a drive and desire to get up and go, that almost feels too much for one person to have. Some cynics may describe it as naivety, but with Brad, he has a wise head adorned with spectacular hair, on top of a very elegant and mature set of shoulders. The common trope that queer content creators are ‘ditsy’ and ‘just in it for the fame’ seems to fall at the wayside with Brad. It’s almost as if I’m witnessing the birth of a new form of content creator. Someone with an actual passion for what he’s doing, with the right team around him, and the business sense to create such a namesake brand such as XMONDO, whilst acknowledging the rapid pace at which this industry moves.

“I want [XMONDO] to live on its own and it to have its own name without me being always associated with it,” he says. “That’s really important for the overall growth of the brand, so taking a step back from being the face of it, but also at the same time growing it like crazy. I will be expanding my team and launching so many new hair colours and hair products – we also have a yellow coming out soon, so we’ll have to send that to you. It’s beautiful, you’ll love it.” Noted. I sent my address over straight after the interview (which is lucky because since we spoke back in February, the yellow shade has already sold out). We know I can’t get enough free beauty products, especially when I feel like I’ve slightly worked for them in this instance.

But digging beneath the picture-perfect veneer in front of me, I wanted to tap a little harder on the sparkling cheekbones of Mr Mondo to find out if all is as rosy as it seems. We’ve lived through an exponentially difficult year, and we all have challenges that we face. It seemed in Brad’s persona to speak about the good, as well as the bad.