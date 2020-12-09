Baga, Blu and Divina spill the T to Leland on why now is the perfect time to “FROCK DESTROY!”

Divina: For me, it was similar in ways. Usually, what happens is that I come up with the concept fully, and then I’d go and talk to the music producer or composer. There’s a sheet where I’ll have a thousand different options for lyrics, and then I’ll have an idea for a melody or a feel that I want. Whereas for this, it was the opposite way around. We sent away an idea, and then you came back with more of the meat and the bones. That allowed us to dive in and fill it out, which made it such an easy and quick process, but there was still back and forth with that. It wasn’t like, ‘This is it and it’s done, thank you.’ There was still a conversation being had. For me, it was a lovely process to be a part of.

Blu: Well, I didn’t come into Drag Race saying, ‘I can sing in five different languages while doing the splits in four and a half octaves!’ and this and that and the other.

Divina: [Laughs]

Blu: At first, I was just happy to be there. ‘This is cute, thank you so much for the opportunity.’ But getting to the meat and bones of it, it was so fun writing our little bits because we had more time and we could be referential, make fun of ourselves. As you said, but still take it seriously. You have been such a great person to have with us. You held my hand the whole way! Any problems I had, I could literally send you a text and you’d have my back. The album wouldn’t be here at all if it wasn’t for you. I’m so thankful for you making this experience so incredible.

Leland: Thank you, I’m just glad that we’re on the other side of this process, and no one’s killed each other! And no one felt like they weren’t heard. That truly was my biggest goal. Even from your referencing “home” with “home” in Her Majesty, which was genius, all three of you are excellent songwriters. To be able to utilise your talents in this, the album wouldn’t be what it is. It wouldn’t be your love letter to the UK, referencing so many hilarious things and taking the piss out of so many fun things, this album wouldn’t be what it was if we had not collaborated as closely as we did. It was interesting for me, waking up at 3.30 in the morning to record your vocals remotely. But we made it work and you three showed up, in drag as The Frock Destroyers, and throughout each song undressed a little more! We did it and you did it. You don’t record all of the vocals for an album in a single day, and that’s what you did. If anyone can make an album in lockdown, it’s World of Wonder! Baga, what about you? What was this experience like?

Baga: It’s just mad, to be offered an album. When I went on the show, I obviously knew I could hold a tune and I can sing and all this. When I first heard Break Up Bye Bye we were like, ‘This is a really good song, everyone’s gonna love it.’ I never in a month of Sundays thought it was gonna be in the charts and all that. To do the album, as you know we were writing together, going back and forth, ‘We like this, we don’t like this,’ and we were helping each other with lyrics. When we all met on the actual recording, we were just like, ‘Yay! I get to see my sisters and see each other in person.’ Me and Blu were eating, and I was smoking most of the day, because Divina was doing her bits. I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m half an hour late!’ but it was alright because Divina had just gone in. It’s been an absolute joy. You’ve been amazing, World of Wonder has been amazing. Just to be given the opportunity, you know what I mean? It’s one of the greatest things I’ve ever done, really, because The Frock Destroyers is such a big part of my career. It’s the highlight for me, for our season. We all won the challenge, and I look decent as well on the runway. We was picked last, our team, and people saw us as the underdogs.

Blu: I bet Crystal regrets that now, that bitch.

Leland: Since I wasn’t over there… There have been moments where I’ve had songs do well in other countries, but I’m not there so I don’t get to experience the song doing well. You were, and correct me if I’m wrong, in the UK when Break Up Bye Bye came out and did what it did. What was that first experience like, of going out and even performing the song for the first time?

Baga: People just sing it to us, everywhere we go. If we do solo shows, I don’t know about the other two, people shout if we’re going to do Break Up Bye Bye. It’s one of those things, if we don’t perform it, even at our solo shows, people feel like they’re being robbed.

Blu: Do you know what the funny thing is? We do these two-hour long shows as The Frock Destroyers, and we’d only have a two minute song to do at the end of it! But now, we have a whole album. It was a weird experience, wasn’t it? Going out and doing it for the first time? It was the first time that the three of us had worked together since the show.

Divina: I can’t remember where it was. Where were we the first time?

Blu: Newcastle, pet. It was on this really high stage and we were trying to remember the choreography that we hadn’t done in nine months! It was crazy. To this day, the kids send us videos of them doing the dance.

Baga: To see strangers on the front row of a gig, singing your lyrics and doing your dance moves, and everybody in the room is literally like, ‘Baga Chipz is stunning! Baga Chipz is…’ It’s crazy.

Leland: I’m calling it now, I fully believe The Frock Destroyers will be playing one of the stages at Glastonbury, whether it’s 2021 or 2022. I think that’s how I’ve navigated my career as a songwriter, just having these larger than life dreams that feel out of reach, but somehow takes a year or seven years to come to fruition. As long as you keep putting out music consistently, the opportunities are going to be endless.