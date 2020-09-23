Avalon Emerson on her journey from tech to techno

Now settling in New York, the dance DJ has had time to self-reflect about her emergence in the male-dominated genre and how the scene is changing. “I haven’t been in the game as long as some people, but in the past couple years, it has definitely been opening up,” she observes thoughtfully. “I just think that if good, interesting curatorial clubs, festivals, or labels want to continue to put out good music, it’s naturally got to become more diverse. The best music comes from synthesising different viewpoints, different gender identities, and racial makeups. This is the kind of makeup that good scenes globally represent. The best way to be stagnant is just to keep releasing things from one type of person.”

Although she had faith that things are getting better, she admits there’s ways the industry is still being gatekept. “Diversity is still really hindered by things like who’s allowed to travel where and for how long and it keeps things crazy Eurocentric. Whoever has an EU passport gets to play and gets to travel, headline shows, release music and become big. It’s a real shame because there’s a lot of really sick talent that is shut out from this underground dance music world.”

Avalon’s astute industry-wide awareness stands as a background to her latest project that includes a mosaic of fresh mixes, covers and original music. “DJ Kicks is part of the series that’s been going on for 25 years now. It’s so cool to be a part of and it’s a big honour,” she tells GAY TIMES. While DJ Kicks reinvents the modern terrains of techno-blending nostalgic eras with a contemporary landscape, Avalon brings forward a rehashed sound that darts between anxious anticipation and limitless energy. But despite its ecstatic sound, the DJ had a tough time bringing it all together. “In a lot of ways, I faced creative challenges through the rigidity of this series. The length of it has to fit on a compact disc, which is kind of crazy in the day and age of SoundCloud mixes. Every song had to be licensed and cleared because it was like a licensed mix. So the creative challenges of working within this kind of anachronistic framework was definitely a challenge. It was hard, but I think I came up with a pretty good resolution for some of these things.”

Seemingly pleased with the release, Avalon’s mind inevitably turned to the awkwardness of promoting a new set during a pandemic. So, when I ask how she’s feeling about the realities of touring, I’m not surprised when she replies with a rhetorical — “We’ve all had a lot of time to think about this, right?” Because, truthfully, we have. As a DJ that has built a career on underground clubs, shows and festivals, Avalon is one of the few artists braving a release during such an uncertain time. “I have a lot of feelings and thoughts on this,” she laughs. “It’s such a wacky time to do anything. It’s a wacky fucking time to be promoting anything. It’s hard to feel optimistic about a lot of things right now, in general. It just seems like promoting a DJ mix is not really high on the priority list. It’s really crazy. Sometimes it feels very defeating, but I also think that people appreciate the escapism of music and I think that’s still important. People seem to be excited about this so I’m really happy people are still listening to dance music even though no clubs are open.”