Aurora: “Fighting for the Earth is a fight for human rights”

As the conversation continues to turn, the subject of anti-LGBTQ+ countries crops up. Nodding, Aurora smiles confessing she has been thinking about this herself. As a bisexual artist, the singer understands the tension between music and politics. “I would never want to generalise an individual for something they can’t control like the country they were born in. Removing art from a place where art is needed will not benefit the people you’re actually trying to reach out to in those countries,” she says. It’s clear empathy and compassion rule her judgement (and her cause). “When I go to these countries, I speak so loudly about love and the right to love, which of course can be a bit dangerous sometimes. Artists have to do what they’re comfortable with. It’s not right to split us apart and create even more boundaries. When you go to places to see your fans, talk about light, hope and love openly with them, that creates a spark. All progress needs hope because apathy is the enemy of progress.”

I was inspired by the gay, trans and drag communities. No matter how much the world is against them, they still manage to put out so much joy and colour and light

As sporting events take hold in anti-LGBTQ+ countries and as stars cancel shows in locations where politics clash with their political interests, Aurora is taking her own route. “We should speak to our fans and not make them suffer because of their government. It just feels so unfair, especially with gay people in places like China, as it’s really dangerous for them there. It feels wrong to leave them,” she tells GAY TIMES. “The best thing to do is to go to them and talk. If I started cancelling countries then I couldn’t play anywhere, so where do you draw the line? I want to play for everyone.” Aurora’s stance is not surprising. In her single, Cure For Me, she repeatedly calls against the need for an antidote or cure for the community. “If you’re a member of the LGBTQIA+ community and you’re lost, all alone, you have no one to talk to and no one to open up to, imagine what a lifeline it is to have an artist come to your country and to feel that connection with them,” she continues. “I have so many songs dedicated to love and the right to love. We – the LGBTQIA+ community – don’t even have to say it, but we can all have a strong moment together. They can look around the room and see many people that are like them.”

Impassioned with support for the community, the singer wraps up her ode to her most marginalised fans: she hopes they can find their joy and “playfulness” in such a difficult time. “It’s going to be hard for many people when the world opens up again, so I want people to be kind to themselves and understand that it’s okay to be extra anxious these days.” As we all enter a new year, the singer looks ahead at new beginnings and fresh starts. “I feel a mix of uncertainness, but also euphoria. It’s going to be absolutely fantastic because we get to experience things for the first time again,” she says. “I want [readers] to play more with life and to feel better about themselves and their accomplishments. I want people to have more fun in life because we’re only here for a little while and then we’re gone forever. I want people to feel freer in their skin, in their lives, in their hearts, their minds and open up to each other more.”

Aurora’s The Gods We Can Touch will be out on 21 January and available on all streaming platforms via Decca.