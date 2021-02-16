The dark side of Valentine’s Day

The concept of love is something that many LGBTQ+ users on Taimi tend to struggle with. In fact, more than 60% report that the notion of being in a relationship for Valentine’s Day adds much more pressure on them. Taimi has seen it first-hand in several messages relating to dating, especially in countries where homophobia, biphobia and transphobia are rampant.

Nearly half of Taimi users admit they feel down on Valentine’s Day. The reason? Love is a subject that is quite frankly exploited on Valentine’s Day. The commercialised version of a perfect relationship most of the time is influenced by cisgender heteronormative ideas.

So, for Taimi in the times of a global pandemic it is hugely important to focus on the mental wellness of its users. Nearly 55% of them say they use the app more as a social network rather than a dating app. That is exactly why Taimi continues to improve its social networking features by providing the latest in streaming technology.