The dark side of Valentine’s Day

Every year since its inception, Taimi – the world’s largest LGBTQ+ platform that features a social network and dating app – has received thousands of messages from its users asking for advice, help, consolation, and whatever else is on their minds. These messages tend to double in numbers in the weeks and days leading up to Valentine’s Day. This year, due to the pandemic and global lockdowns, the incoming texts about the commercialisation of love and what it means on 14 February were overwhelming.
So, in order to raise the subject of the increasing pressure on LGBTQ+ people to find and settle in relationships in time for Valentine’s Day, we are releasing these statistics in hopes of changing the narrative when it comes to love and romance.
The concept of love is something that many LGBTQ+ users on Taimi tend to struggle with. In fact, more than 60% report that the notion of being in a relationship for Valentine’s Day adds much more pressure on them. Taimi has seen it first-hand in several messages relating to dating, especially in countries where homophobia, biphobia and transphobia are rampant.
Nearly half of Taimi users admit they feel down on Valentine’s Day. The reason? Love is a subject that is quite frankly exploited on Valentine’s Day. The commercialised version of a perfect relationship most of the time is influenced by cisgender heteronormative ideas.
So, for Taimi in the times of a global pandemic it is hugely important to focus on the mental wellness of its users. Nearly 55% of them say they use the app more as a social network rather than a dating app. That is exactly why Taimi continues to improve its social networking features by providing the latest in streaming technology.
The feelings of loneliness and isolation have been persistent for many this year. It is no wonder that providing a platform for LGBTQ+ people to connect is one of the key objectives of Taimi. Almost 70% of Taimi users say the pandemic has impacted their mental wellness. Many feel that holidays like Valentine’s Day amplify the feelings of low self-esteem and insecurity.
So during this period of time, Taimi is focusing on mental wellness more than ever. We aim to provide a safe and secure space without judgement or aggression. This means that we care about self-love and the importance of keeping a healthy life balance.
