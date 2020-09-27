Trump Administration nominate conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court

Donald Trump has nominated Amy Coney Barrett for the empty seat on the Supreme Court.
The decision comes only a week after the beloved Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, passed away on September 28 at the age of 87.
Trump announced the nomination during a press conference on Saturday, stating: “Today, it is my honour to nominate one of our nation’s most brilliant and gifted legal minds to the Supreme Court… judge Amy Coney Barrett.”
Barrett, a devout Catholic, has been viewed as a favourite in the eyes of many Republicans. Over the years, she has not held back when expressing her conservative views towards abortion, gun laws and the Affordable Care Act.
The announcement received immediate backlash from political figures and left-leaning Americans, with many fearing for the future.
Former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren tweeted: “The name of Trump’s illegitimate Supreme Court nominee in many ways doesn’t matter.
“We know exactly what that person is being picked to do: complete a decades-long assault on our judiciary by billionaires and giant corporations to tilt the courts for the rich and powerful.”
Presidential hopeful Joe Biden commented on the nomination, stating: “Never before in our nations history has a supreme court justice has been nominated and installed while a presidential election is already underway. It defies every precedent, ever expectation in a nation where the people are sauvgren and the rule of law reigns.”
He continued: “It’s no mystery about whats happening here, President Trump is trying to throw out the Affordable Care Act and he’s been trying to do it for the last four years. The Republican Party has been trying to eliminate it for a decade.”
This is not the first time Trump’s Supreme Court pick has been met with controversy.
Back in 2018, the president nominated then-D.C. Circuit Court judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Not long after the decision was announced, Kavanaugh was accused of sexual misconduct.
If Barrett is appointed to this position the Republicans will hold the majority with a 6 to 3 ratio.